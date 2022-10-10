Graham County Fair Parade PHOTOS BY TOM BODUS Eastern Arizona Courier Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Graham County Fair ended its four-day run on Sunday.On Friday, the festivities entered full swing with an hour-long parade in downtown Safford.Here is collection of images from that event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags County Fair Parade Festivity Collection Run Image Event Load comments Most Popular LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Two views of Prop 401 Clifton Social Club reinvents itself with focus on future Pima council confronted with dubious tuition reimbursements Copper Era earns prize for investigative reporting NatureSweet CEO underscores consequences of failed referendum Courier earns multiple state newspaper awards Settlement of Sanchez highlights area's rich Hispanic heritage Hard work pays off for fair champions Kelly and Masters clash on immigration, abortion in U.S. Senate debate Harvesting rainwater is a win-win situation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit