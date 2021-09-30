After COVID-19 stripped last year’s Graham County Fair down to just the livestock shows and exhibits, this year’s fair will again feature a carnival, live music, a parade and a whole lot of people from around eastern and southern Arizona.
“I think everybody is so excited, and I am too,” said Melissa Matlock, the Graham County parks director. “I think that people were locked up for a year and they want to get back to normal.”
Matlock said she’s expecting close to 30,000 people to attend this year’s event.
“We get people from Greenlee and some from Willcox and Globe,” Matlock said. “We get people from all over.”
With a theme of “Boots, Chaps and Cowboy hats,” along with livestock shows and exhibits, this year’s fair, which runs from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 10, will feature everything from jugglers to a petting zoo, to live music from local bands and choirs, to corn hole and disc-golf tournaments. It will also include an “1880’s pioneer experience” exhibit where kids will be able to be able to participate in interactive activities and exhibits that replicate the experience and tasks of living as a pioneer in the 19th century.
One of the fair’s events started last year, the window decoration contest, will continue this year as well, Matlock said.
For adults, the fair’s beer garden will also been open Thursday through Saturday night.
From Friday to Sunday, there will also be a “House of Butterflies” where participants will be able to walk through an exhibit filled with butterflies.
The fair will also feature a hypnotist.
“It’s such a pleasure to be there. It’s my pleasure to keep it consistent to help them out, especially in tough years,” said Joe “Hypno Joe” DeCarlo.
This year’s fair will be DeCarlo’s 14th time performing his hypnotist act at the fair. He was scheduled to perform at last year’s fair before the fair’s carnival and live acts were cancelled because of COVID-19.
“The nice part about it is, it’s good clean fun.” DeCarlo said about his act, which involves asking for willing participants from the his audience to come up on stage and be hypnotized into doing zany things, like acting like they’re auditioning for a role in Michael Jackson’s 1983 music video for the song “Thriller.”
“The cool part about hypnosis is I take people from the audience and you get to see people you know do things that are totally out of character,” DeCarlo said.
DeCarlo said he loves working with Matlock, the audio equipment provided by Reed Richins’ Double R Communications and the people at in attendance at his shows, who he described as being very willing and ready to participate in his act and be receptive to it.
“It’s flattering,” DeCarlo said. “It makes it fun.”
The Cole Trains, a local Americana band from Safford that will be playing this year’s fair, agree there’s something special about playing the county fair.
“I always love playing here,” said TJ Taylor, the band’s guitarist and singer.
Shane Britt, also a guitarist and singer for the band, described The Cole Trains’ sound as “not rock enough to be a rock band, and not country enough to be a country band. If that makes sense?”
The band has played the county fair three previous times. While the band usually plays shows in Phoenix or Tucson and out of state, it’s nice playing a show closer to home where family, friends and the band members’ kids can come, have a good time and see the band play, Taylor said.
“We had a really good time and only had to drive five minutes,” Taylor said about the band’s last performance at the fair two years ago.
Taylor said their goal for the fair this year is to make their performance feel like an intimate, comfortable and fun backyard show.
“For at least an hour and a half, we’re going to escape the things we’re all dealing with and have fun together,” Taylor said.