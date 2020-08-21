The Graham County Fair is still on for October, but don't expect the traditional elements. The carnival, parade, talent show and live performances have been scrapped.
This year's fair will simply highlight livestock and art.
The theme for this year has been changed to “Graham County Fair Maskuerade.” The parade has been cancelled, but there will be a window display contest for the county.
Dustin Welker, Graham County manager, said that although the parade and carnival can't be a part of this year’s fair, the county wanted to support the youth in the art competition and livestock auctions.
“We’re definitely going to have the fair, we want to support the kids,” said Welker.
The Graham County Fair Board and the Board of Supervisors have met repeatedly on the topic, Welker said. Limiting occupancy to the fair to coincide with CDC standards will be important. However, he said he doubted there will be an entrance fee to the fair this year.
The carnival decision was made by outside factors, he said. Even if the county decided to allow a carnival to take place, the carnival company the county usually hires was not able to participate because so many other fairs have been cancelled. There would not be enough revenue created by a single fair to make the trip profitable for the carnival, so it was out of the question.
Food fenders may still be a possibility, Welker said. The final plan and decision on how the fair will look in October will be made in mid-September.
“We’ve met so many times trying to figure out how to do this. We wanted the fair. We wanted to do this for the community. We’ve made every effort and covered every option we could think of to do it the best way we can and the safest way we can,” Welker said.
Graham County Supervisor Paul David said he didn’t want to cancel the fair. He knew so many of the local youth had invested thousands of hours and hundreds of dollars into their livestock to be shown and auctioned. David wanted to support them.
“We couldn’t see turning off the lights and saying, ‘See you next year.’ We won’t have the typical experience, it will be a shadow of its former self. But before long we will be ramping back up for next year,” David said.
Knowing the fair was important to the community, David said he also didn’t want to postpone it.
If the county decides to close down the art exhibits to the public, they will still be judged and awarded prizes, he said.
Graham County Health Department Director Brain Douglas has worked with the county as an advisor. Graham County was one of the last counties in the state to make a decision about the fair, he said.
“We feel with this plan in place we can social-distance and create a safe atmosphere for the people to attend,” he said.
When it comes to the food vendors, Douglas said the health department will be inspecting those participating in the fair.
Although the infection numbers are decreasing right now, Douglas said the health department is anticipating an increase of COVID-19 cases in September and October with the reopening of schools. As a result, social distancing at the fair will be a must, he said.