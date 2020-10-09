Today is the first day of the Graham County Fair and admission is free this year. The exhibits (art, food, ag, etc.) will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and don’t forget the Graham County Jr. Livestock Auction starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.
