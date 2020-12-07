It’s been nearly three months since the accident and Eileen Patton still struggles to maintain her composure when describing the day her 3-year-old son’s life changed forever.
Patton, 32, had recently separated from her husband and was cleaning her half of a duplex she was planning to share with her parents. When she and her son Max heard her youngest son, Colton, 2, wake up from his nap next door, they headed over.
As she gathered up Colton’s shoes so they could all go outside to play, the boys headed to the fridge for their sippy cups of milk. That’s when she heard a loud crash and screams.
Pork had been left to slow roast on the stove and both the pan and the stove had toppled over onto Max, causing second- and third-degree burns to 18 percent of his body, from the back of his neck down past his buttocks.
Patton sobbed as she recalled stripping Max, folding him up in a cool sheet and holding him in her lap as her mom drove the eight miles to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center from her home. Colton stayed at the duplex on State Route 366 with his grandfather.
“I was just trying to comfort him the whole time and I couldn’t because he hurt so bad and he couldn’t get comfortable,” Patton said, crying.
She remembers face after face standing in front of her at the hospital trying to explain what they were doing to treat Max and how they were going to fly them to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.
“They were trying to get my attention but all I could hear was Max screaming,” Patton said.
The next two months run together when Patton tries to recount them. There was debriding and skin grafts, first with cadaver skin and later with tissue taken from Max’s hips and thighs. There were also infections, a life-threatening blood clot and watching Max strapped down to a board so he wouldn’t rip out his IVs.
There were the two weeks of Max unconscious and on a respirator and the unbearable guilt about the accident and the feeling she’d abandoned Colton.
There were also the interviews with the Arizona State Department of Child Safety, the days when she couldn’t be alone with Max and her mother wasn’t allowed to visit. DCS ultimately ruled the incident was an accident and not the result of abuse or neglect.
If not for the woman she calls her “fairy godmother,” Patton said she’s not sure how she would’ve born the overwhelming stress.
“I remember the first time we met. I remember where we were. She’s a very memorable person. I love her,” Patton said.
Arizona Burn Foundation
Two days after the accident, Lori Janik came to visit Patton. Janik is a licensed social worker with the Arizona Burn Foundation, which helps burn survivors and families heal and get the support they need.
It was Janik who brought Patton fresh clothes and toiletries at the hospital, Janik who replaced the phone Patton had accidentally crushed while lowering Max’s hospital bed, and Janik who lent an ear and a shoulder during her darkest moments, Patton said.
When Max was in the ICU, it was also Janik who arranged for a motel for Patton.
“She wanted me to get good rest because she knew when he woke up what I’d be facing...crappy thing was I couldn’t sleep at the hospital, but I couldn’t sleep at the hotel either because I wanted to be there with him and I wanted to know what was going on,” Patton said through tears.
Although he was surrounded by medical personnel, she just had a constant nagging feeling that Max needed his mommy.
Janik was her lifeline.
“I don’t know what I would’ve done without her. I call her my fairy godmother. If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would’ve made it. I didn’t have anyone to talk to. No one would understand, but she did.”
When the Arizona Burn Foundation was founded in 1967, it only offered camps and retreats for children who had been burned, Janik said.
Since then, it has evolved into an organization that also offers emotional support, financial assistance, medical garments and equipment, therapy services and peer support opportunities. It’s largely supported by grants and donations.
While Max was still in the hospital, Janik said she talked about his “healing course” and how Patton could expect the events to affect his emotions and behaviors.
“I connected her with a child specialist there for some additional developmental support and understanding needs,” Janik said. “And with the psychologist in the burn center so that she had an additional qualified personnel to talk to.”
At 3 years old there is no way Max could understand what was happening to him and he will likely continue to struggle as he recovers, Janik said.
“It’s a scary, frightening thing because you’re surrounded by people you don’t know. You’re taken out of your home environment. You have procedures and therapies every day, and they hurt, and they’re painful. And no matter how much medication you receive to help with pain control and anxiety control, it’s painful,” she said.
It was also her job to help Patton be where she needed, and still needs to be — with Max. That’s why the foundation helped with Patton’s necessities during Max’s hospital stay and has paid some of her bills.
Because Patton hasn’t been able to count on family consistently, she is slowly returning to her auto detailing business. Thankfully, she said, AHCCCS will take care of Max’s medical bills and she gets state assistance for food.
Limited help
That’s a problem, Janik said, because the foundation is unable to offer anymore financial help. Compounding the problem, Patton is unable to drive due to a suspended license, making Max’s doctor’s appointments in Phoenix problematic. In addition, the Pattons are relying on space heaters because their gas heating unit leaks despite Patton’s father’s attempts to fix it.
It just seems as though the bad luck never ends, Patton said. Since getting home from the hospital, she’s had to replace her refridgerator, buy another cell phone, fix her bathtub and deal with the heater.
Thankfully, she doesn’t have to worry about Christmas. Once again, Janik and the foundation are coming through for her.
It’s overwhelming to deal with trauma and manage the basic operations of life when your family and friends aren’t in a position to help financially or otherwise,” Janik said.
“It’s another wrench in the healing plan, which is kind of where she’s at and for us as a support organization. I mean, we try to do as much as we can to support our families and survivors through not only the injury but, you know, transition back to home. But then there’s limits that we have ourselves, which is the reason that I’m talking to you,” Janik said.
Besides follow-up care for his wounds and occupational therapy, Max and the rest of the family will need additional emotional support and counseling for the foreseeable future, she said.
Severe burns do not grow very well as young children age, Janik said.
“Depending on his rate of growth and how his skin stretches, he may have to go in for some surgeries to help kind of release the tightened skin,” Janik said. “He’s going to have to do some follow-ups pretty much throughout his growing years until he’s an adult.”
If Max doesn’t get the follow-up care recommended by doctors, it could result in less mobility and more scarring, she said.
“So it’s just a lot of monitoring and some potential more procedures and if there’s more procedures, there’s potentially additional therapy,” Janik said. “It’s a big hindrance for a lot of patients in our more remote areas. Transportation is an issue and access to transportation. There’s the time frame that it takes — the time you may have to be away from work or away from home and childcare.”
Lasting impact
Janik is hopeful the Pattons will be able to get their psychological needs taken care of in Graham County at least.
Patton said she is working to set up some appointments for the whole family.
Max has never asked her about what happened, but since being home, he and Colton have been acting out more than usual, Patton said. Max spits and cusses at her when upset and both boys cling to her when they’re not fighting with each other.
Although she’s always had a difficult life, Patton said Max’s accident would have broken her if not for the social worker.
She remembers her mother coming to Phoenix with Colton to see her at the motel and the moment Colton realized she wasn’t returning home with them. He just cried and cried and she felt impossibly torn between her two boys, both of whom needed her.
It was during times like these when she’d reach out to Janik.
Waking up
Janik also helped her in the difficult days after Max first woke up. Although the sedatives wiped his memory of the accident and the days afterward, they also had a negative impact, Patton said.
He had to be potty trained again and learn how to walk, she said.
She’ll never forget when Max opened his eyes.
“He was very excited, very excited to see Mommy,” Patton recalled.
He said “Hi Mommy” in a voice made raspy from intubation and asked for juice.
It was only then that Patton felt confident everything would turn out OK.
“I could see him and I could hold him and touch him and love him and lay with him,” she said.
During his last weeks in the hospital, Patton said she would try to take Max’s mind off all of the dressing changes, shots and other procedures by turning lunch trays into Nerf gun targets. Using paints delivered from Walmart they’d also paint planets on the back of the cardboard trays. They’d talk about how he and his grandfather would renovate his backyard tree house, too.
She also tried to cheer him up with his favorite foods. He flat out refused to eat the hospital food and because the doctors wouldn’t let Max leave the hospital until he was eating consistently, Patton said she depleted what little savings she had on Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Her efforts didn’t always work. Toward the end, she was taught how to give Max injections twice a day for the blood clot he’d developed in his shoulder.
“He absolutely hated them. Screaming, terrified,” Patton said. “It was horrible, horrible. He couldn’t even stand to be around me because he thought I was going to give him a shot.”
Again, Janik got her through it.
“I wish I could put her in my pocket or on my shoulder,” Patton said.
Janik, who started out as a child life specialist, found herself drawn to the work the foundation does.
“I think for me it’s being able to see the resilience that they can have and how so much of it is a matter of support, belief, and having individuals that surround them and believe in them,” Janik said.
When burn victims believe they can return to school and work and go back to doing the things they love, it’s something to behold, Janik said.
“That resiliency is just extremely inspiring and being able to play a role and support that just has always kind of empowered me through the difficult things.”