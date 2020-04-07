A man's attempt to burn weeds led to a house fire in Graham County Tuesday afternoon, but everyone escaped safely, said Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham.
Embers caught the front porch pillars on fire. The fire then got into the attic and smoldered for awhile before anyone noticed, Bingham said.
The homeowner and her children were home at the time the relative was working in the yard, which was located in the 8000 block of South Thunderbird Drive, he said.
"Everyone made it out safely, there was no smoke inhalation or other injuries," Bingham said.
Firefighters were able to save the family's possessions with tarps and by moving them, he said.
"The guys did a really good job, they were able to get ahead of it and stop it," Bingham said of the fire, which was reported around 12:30 p.m.
The chief estimated the damage to the home at $75,000-$100,000. He believes the family will most likely stay with relatives for the time being.
Bingham said two or three structure fires are caused every year by people burning weeds. He recommends people use a weed eater instead or obtain fire permits, which provide instructions on when, where and how to burn.