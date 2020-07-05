The Safford Volunteer Fire Department spent more than 10 hours Saturday and Sunday fighting a brush fire sparked by the Graham County fireworks show.
Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham said embers from the fireworks blew east toward Stockton Road and started the blaze, which was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters extinguished the fire around 1 a.m., but had to come back to the same area for five more hours Sunday when it flared up again, Bingham said.
"We fought the fire and it burned about three acres of just rough desert and tamarisk trees and mesquite trees. But no property damage was done," Bingham said.
For the past two years unofficial fireworks have caused the brush fires near the same area.