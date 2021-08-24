The Graham County Health Department’s Gleaning Program wants to change its distribution method and is looking for volunteer organizations to help.
Last year, the county health department entered into an agreement to obtain excess produce from farmers around the state so they could give it to local residents every third Tuesday through the fall and winter months and into early spring.
Roughly 2,000 residents can take advantage of the program and Rosa Contreras, program coordinator, said the department doesn’t have enough space at the Graham County Health Annex to hand out the food, which comes via the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Willcox.
Beginning this October, the health department would like to see volunteers pick up the food and take it into their neighborhoods to share with assisted living facilities, low-income apartments and food pantries, Contreras said.
“This is a whole volunteer program. If it weren’t for our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do this program,” she said. “We’re wanting to expand this program as we see the benefit that it could really have in our community. We haven’t had the volunteer basis.”
The Safford Lions Club has agreed to assist, but Contreras would like to see other organizations pitch in. For example, church groups could also work together and bring food to neighborhoods and apartment buildings, she said.
Ideally, the other groups would have access to a truck and trailer, she said.
“I think it’s very appropriate to bring in volunteer associations to make it work,” said Chris Gibbs, Safford Lions Club volunteer. “From a community volunteer standpoint, I’d love to see other groups and individuals to come and help. It takes a village. The simple point is one person, group, can’t handle everything.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to bring food to a neighborhood in the Graham County area can contact Contreras at 928-792-5368.