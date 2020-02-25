Graham County Health: What are the kids eating?

SAFFORD — Subtle changes have already taken place for Safford lunches.
According to the Graham County Health Rankings study, 19 percent of Graham County’s population is classified as low income and does not live next to a grocery store, much higher than the state average of 8 percent.
The Safford School District has roughly 52 percent of its students in the free or reduced lunch program.
Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 was instrumental in the requirement of whole-grain food being present in school lunches. Alongside the whole-grain food requirement, vegitables or fruits must be added to the menu for every meal.
In 2017, the Trump Administration relaxed the sodium restriction requirements of the act, as well as the whole-grain requirement.
According to Safford School Food Service Director John Walker, the students at Safford schools have access to a salad bar as well as a sub sandwich bar. The sub sandwich bar, which was placed in the school in December of 2019, uses freshly-made bread daily for its sandwiches.
“When they made these changes years ago, we did see a drop in participation. It wasn’t huge but it was enough that it was an issue. Through the years, we’ve been able to win back some of the participation and get it almost to the levels that it was pre-change. For some reason making the kid take a fruit or a vegetable, that was the biggest thing. A lot of kids were really turned off by that, and they’d say ‘I’m just going to bring lunch from home. I’m not going to have fruit or a vegetable.’ I think that is the thing that affected participation the most,” Walker said. “Now all the kids take a fruit or a vegetable without an issue and the majority of them eat it.”
In an effort to keep the students from throwing away the fruits and vegetables, the school has created a share table. If a student doesn’t want their fruit or vegetable, they place the food on the table for other students who may want it.
Walker told the Courier that the students appreciate the change in the whole grain requirements since it allows them to eat white flour tortillas.
“We have a salad bar at each of our sites. It has carrot sticks, celery sticks, cucumbers, usually it has a legume like black beans (or) pinto beans. It’s got salad mix of shredded lettuce, sliced or diced tomatoes and it has a lot of fresh vegetables cut up,” Walker said. “And then we rotate special vegetables that we get from our government produce program so sometimes we get colored cauliflower.”