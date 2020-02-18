SAFFORD — Healthy eating should be a priority now as locals face the results of a recent assessment.
According the 2020 Graham County Community Health Assessment, released by the Graham County Health Department, the county faces a slew of health issues centered around diet.
The top reported health condition in Graham County is high blood pressure, followed by obesity and high cholesterol. Diabetes ranked as number eight in the top 10 prevalence of disease in Graham County at 11 percent, which is higher than the state average.
In an effort to understand the recent findings, the Courier spoke with Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry director Stacy Scarce. Pantry volunteers work tirelessly to support low-income families in the Gila Valley, giving them a variety of nutrient-rich foods. The pantry has an extensive garden, which supplies vegetables to those in need.
“The reason for the vegetables in the garden is that they are nutrient-dense because they are grown to maturity. The flavor is better. You’re getting more nutrients for the amount that they are eating. Number two being most people need to have more vegetables in their diets, and if you have a tasty vegetable, you’re much more inclined to eat it, which can help reduce health issues,” Scarce said.
“The thing is — it used to be an old food pyramid. It looks totally different today; it’s really stressing fresh fruits and vegetables, which are really healthy for you.”
Scarce told the Courier that not only does the pantry grow a variety of vegetables in the garden, but also collects donated groceries from multiple stores in town thus ensuring that healthy food is attainable to those who need.
“Growing in the spring, we should have a large amount of growth. In the winter, we want to have cover crops to put the nutrients back into the soil. Everything is rotating,” Scarce said.
Scarce told the Courier that she hopes to eventually have gardening classes for the public and tours of the garden in the future. However, volunteers would have to be in place to do that. Although adults are needed for a proposed garden education program, children are already taking part. Safford schools’ students participate at the pantry for classes and tend crops, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley.