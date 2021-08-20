After slowing down a bit due to the pandemic and the death of a handful of members, the Graham County Historical Society is going full speed ahead with plans for a new permanent home and marketing campaign.
The society recently created a “marketing and social media committee” and named board member Heather John as the head. The committee just produced its first newsletter since COVID-19 struck and they are busy updating the society’s website and Facebook page, John said. In addition, they’ll soon have a YouTube channel and Instagram account.
“There are different methods of communication and information distribution today. We also have people looking for us more and reaching out to us more, not only on Facebook, but people are asking us if we have a YouTube channel or an Instagram account and we’re going to answer to those calls,” John said.
Historically, the society has always held two symposiums annually, featuring speakers who discuss topics ranging from prehistoric times to modern settlers, John said. They also host two treks annually to places of historic significance. For example, this year members will be taking a trip Nov. 6 to the Whitlock Cienega area between Safford and Duncan. The area was named after a U.S. Army captain who located and killed a tribe of Native Americans living there.
Now that the society is jumping into social media, John said they’ll be able to reach even more people.
“We’re going to be recording all of the presenters and we’re also going to be posting more of our previous presentations, that include photos, maps, journal entries, etc.,” John said.
Even more exciting, the society is close to having a home again, John said.
The society is in the process of negotiating the donation of an acre of land north of the agricultural building at the Graham County Fairgrounds and they’ve applied for a $159,000 grant from Freeport-McMoRan’s Community Investment Fund.
The society has been without a permanent location for about eight years and their collection of artifacts, displays and archives have been in storage, John said. They had an office in the historic theater on Main Street, but that space was lost last year due to the theater renovation project. Their original location is now the site of Thatcher Elementary School.
If the society is successful in securing the land and the grant, John said they’ll be able to re-assemble a 10,000-square-foot building donated to them in 2017 by the Circle K Corporation.
The society is nearly 100-years-old and its collection is quite large, she said.
“This valley is unique,” John said. “There are canals that come down the mountain into the foothills called the Hanging Canals of Bajada. We know that there were people here (in about C.E. 1350) building canals of such precise degrees that the water could slope and move down the foothills into the valley for irrigation. They did not flood out. They did not overrun. It was very sophisticated.”
In addition, Graham County is home to one of the few riparian areas in the U.S., John said.
The society is also fortunate in that early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were “very good about journaling and recording their experiences, their businesses and their families,” John said.
The society has farming, mining and family artifacts and even traces of the people who have crossed through the area, she said.
John said she fully supports board member Paul David’s idea of looping all of the museums in Southeastern Arizona together for tours.
“There’s such a wealth of knowledge, diversity and unique history here,” she said.