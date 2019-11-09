SAFFORD - The Graham County Adult Detention Facility has a new hand at the wheel, with the appointment of Graham County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Cochran as jail commander.
The County Board of Supervisors approved Cochran’s appointment during their Nov. 4 meeting.
“He has over 30 years in local law enforcement; he’s been an investigator with us for five or six years, and does a very good job,” said Sheriff P.J. Allred, who chose Cochran for the position. Allred said Cochran started locally with the Safford Police Department, and has also worked for the Thatcher Police Department and as an investigator for the Graham County Attorney’s Office.
“I think he’s a very good leader and has good ideas,” said Allred. “Mike will be very good about coming in and learning the jail aspect of things; I think he’ll do a very good job here. He’ll do well with following up on policy and team building, which you always want to have.
“He’s also firm and fair about how he treats people, which is very good in a jail setting. We never want the inmates to feel that somebody is getting special treatment over somebody else. Mike treats them fairly; he treats everybody fairly. I’ve had nothing but positive feedback on my choice as our next jail commander from local law enforcement and from our community.”
Cochran will replace former commander Tim Graver, who is no longer with the Sheriff's Office.
"It was just a time of parting for us," said Allred. "There were some unfortunate instances, and it was decided that he would look at other pastures and we would look at other pastures. We didn't part with hard feelings. I wish him well, whatever he does." Allred did not elaborate further.