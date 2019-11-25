Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Nov. 18 through Nov. 24, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
November 18
Travis Goseyun, 54, warrant, GCSO. Jason Mills, 56, warrant, GCSO. Joe Paul Villalba, 28, warrant, GCSO.
November 19
Daniel Osornio, 25, warrant, SPD. Krisha Granatowski, 27, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD.
November 21
Tonya Reed, 28, warrant, SPD. Ramona Miller, 37, warrant, GCSO.
November 22
Victor Moya, 21, warrants, GCSO. Fernando Gallegos, 46, warrants, SPD. Denicia Provencio, 21, warrant, SPD.
November 23
Miguel Gasca, 39, interfering with judicial proceedings, GCSO.
November 24
Cisco Chavers, 20, underage driving under the influence, speeding, SPD. James Harris, 32, warrant, SPD.