Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Feb. 10, 2020, through Feb. 16, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
February 10
Henry Turner, 43, warrant, GCSO.
February 11
Jazmin Fowler, 23, warrant, DPS. Cameron Fernandez, 18, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, warrants, GCSO. Christie Decelles, 51, criminal trespass, GCSO. Heather Hancock-Adams, 23, commitment order, GCSO.
February 12
Zachary Helgerson, 29, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, PPD. Cruz Bentley, 27, assault, PPD. Justin Pratt, 35, burglary, theft, SPD. Alexander Wood, 36, warrants, disorderly conduct, third degree escape, SPD.
February 13
Ruben Arriaga, 36, warrants, PPD. Fedora Young, 44, warrant, PPD. Johnny Llamas,33, warrant, TPD. Thomas Hartman, 66, assault, GCSO.
February 14
Frank Garcia, 28, warrant, promoting prison contraband, GCSO.
February 15
Jeffrey Boothe, 29, warrants, TPD. Raymone Aragon, 18, warrant, SPD. Keshia Cisneros, 32, warrants, SPD. Michael Phillips, 24, warrant, GCSO. Louie Gonzales, 42, warrants, SPD.
February 16
Aaron Ramirez, 49, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Catalina Maldonado, 41, warrant, GCSO. Qonner Laudenslager, 21, warrant, GCSO.