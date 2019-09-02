Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Aug. 26, 2019, through Aug. 29, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
August 26
Francisco Olivarez, 45, commitment order, GCSO. Nathan Williams, 32, probation violation, GCPD. Jessica Champ, 37, warrant, GCSO. Michael Neely, 26, warrant, SPD. David Brumley, probation violation, GCSO. Cortney Hardesty, 44, commitment order, GCSO.
August 27
Larry Falconburg, 52, commitment order, GCSO. Dorothy Dykes, 52, warrant, GCSO. Daniel Farlow, 33, warrant, GCSO. Christin Stallings, 19, commitment order, GCSO. Marco Garcia, 29, warrant, DPS.
August 28
Gavin Clonts, 19, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Patrick Brady, 64, aggravated assault, GCSO.
August 29
Micah Boivin, 37, warrant, SPD. Steven Grob, 37, warrant, SCPD. Eddie Sanchez, 63, warrant, GCSO.