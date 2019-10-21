Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Oct. 10, 2019 through Oct. 20, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
October 10
Michael Neely, 27, warrant, SPD.
October 11
Jermont Wilson, 27, warrant, GCSO. Robert Hernandez, 33, obstructing a highway, SPD.
October 12
Patty Nosie, 39, warrant, PPD.
October 13
Jenny Elliott, 45, driving under the influence, DPS. Hector Rodriguez, 75, sexual abuse, public sexual indecency, SPD.
October 14
Johnny Todacheenie Jr., 24, warrant, SPD. Manuel Rodriguez, 31, endangerment, misconduct involving weapons, failure to comply with officer, warrant, SPD. Dora Gandarilla, 38, misconduct involving weapons, endangerment, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, SPD.
October 15
Marco Perez, criminal trespass, SPD. Anthony Montano, 48, commitment order, GCSO. Sadie Boivin, 21, probation hold, GCPD. Darla Mason, 23, warrant, SPD. William Napier, 36, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, TPD.
October 16
Billy Stock, 40, warrant, PPD. April Garcia, 47, warrant, GCSO.
October 18
Jesse Smith, 32, warrant, GCSO. Gustavo Avila, 34, warrant, PPD. Ricardo Villalba, 34, commitment order, GCSO. Kyler Gerbers, 24, commitment order, GCSO. Marc Brooks, 54, commitment order, GCSO. Pedro Perez, 36, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Daniel Delgado, 37, warrant, possession of dangerous drugs, SPD. Catherine Storie, 52, warrant, GCSO. Daniel Delgado, 26, warrant, GCSO.
October 19
Gabriel Kessay, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD. Jaime Rodriguez, 29, warrant, SPD. Angel Gomez, 34, warrants, disorderly conduct, assault, GCSO.
October 20
Jorden Simms, 28, warrant, SPD. Marcus Fenton, 18, warrant, theft of means of transportation, SPD/GCSO. Zareb Hart, 18, theft of means of transportation, accident involving damage to vehicle, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, SPD/GCSO. Lewis Martin, 28, warrant, DPS. Danny Barnes, 65, driving under the influence, DPS. Peter Criner, 42, assault, SPD. Daniela Cabrera, 23, assault, GCSO.