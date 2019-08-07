Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from July 29, 2019, through Aug. 4, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
July 29
Sonny Jones, 35, warrant, SPD. Leon Harvey, 26, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of means of transportation, GCSO. Eddie Sanchez, 63, warrant, GCSO.
July 30
Francisco Rojo, 29, commitment order, GCSO. Teresa Stergion, 53, warrant, TPD. Shannon Nabor, 36, warrants, GCSO. Alexa Clark, 40, probation violation, GCPD. Henry Guerrero, 51, warrant, GCSO.
July 31
Ric Sandoval, 28, unlawful use of means of transportation, disorderly conduct, TPD. Nicholas Alvarado, 42, new charges, DPS. Kayla Pearcy, 36, new charges, DPS. Shane Conlon, 32, warrant, GCSO. Ronald Coleman, 61, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, misconduct involving explosives, GCSO.
August 1
Somer Williams, 39, commitment order, GCSO. Brian Naha, 49, commitment order, GCSO. Shelbi Boden, 19, bond revocation, Triple B Bail Bonds. Brandon Ferguson, 37, warrant, GCSO. Twila Goseyun, 39, warrant, SPD. Angel Montano, 24, warrant, SPD. Cassin Mendoza, 27, warrant, GCSO.
August 2
Kyler Gerbers, 24, driving under the influence, DPS. Delbert Hinton, 52, warrant, GCSO. Q Heward, 23, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, PPD. Joel Nosie, 29, warrant, DPS. Kristin Blades, 35, warrant, GCSO. Robert Hernandez, 33, warrant, SPD.
August 3
Tonya Reed, 28, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant, SPD.
August 4
Anthony Serna, 22, warrant, SPD. Leon Wells, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Ann Perkins, 50, shoplifting, PPD.