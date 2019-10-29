Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Oct. 20, 2019, through Oct. 27, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
October 20
Angeline Chatlin, 25, warrant, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, SPD.
October 21
Tyran Sells, 19, criminal damage, theft, unlawful entry, cruelty to animals, EACPD. Amanda Weddle, 44, warrant, GCPD. Shawn Richards, 30, commitment order, GCSO. Stanley Tsosie, 68, warrant, GCSO. Henry Espinosa, 33, commitment order, GCSO. James Webb, 45, commitment order, GCSO.
October 22
Lenell Bullis, 49, warrant, GCSO. Antonio Baeza, 33, commitment order, GCSO. Trazarrah McCreary, 23, warrant, SPD.
October 23
Joslyn Gonzales, 30, warrant, SPD. Andrew Anderson, 28, warrant, SPD.
October 25
Shelbi Boden, 20, warrant, GCSO. Zachary Espinosa, 36, commitment order, GCSO. Luis Alberto Bermudez-Sabino, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Carlos Avila-Reyes, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Fernando Canedo-Sablara, 27, hold for ICE, GCSO. Hilario Cardenas-Torres, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Amador-Manilla, 19, hold for ICE, GCSO. Patricio Armenta-Juarez, 26, hold for ICE, GCSO. Juan Carlos Avendano-Ruiz, 24, hold for ICE, GCSO. Guadalupe Ayon-Yanez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Javier Amel-Ciriaca, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Marcelo Bautista-Lopez, 21, hold for ICE, GCSO. William Butler, 33, assault, criminal damage, SPD. Anthony Trigueros, 53, commitment order, GCSO. Asa Tsosie, 30, warrant, US Corrections prisoner transport.
October 26
Ruben Rodriguez, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS.
October 27
George Flores, 51, commitment order, GCSO. Timothy Summers, 38, warrants, GCSO. Kevin Pennington, 54, warrant, PPD.