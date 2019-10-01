Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Sept. 23, 2019, through Sept. 29, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
September 23
Evanna Ferguson, 31, commitment order, GCSO. Ian Arrellin, 34, warrant, GCSO.
September 24
Jesus Mendez, 20, failure to comply with police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS. Reyna Silva, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS. Frederick Nosie, 50, warrant, PPD. Esther Patterson, 51, theft, warrant, PPD. Walter Nelee, 48, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD.
September 25
Lloyd Blackburn, 35, commitment order, GCSO. Dominik Olivero, 19, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO.
September 26
Miguel Garcia, 22, commitment order, GCSO. Jillian King, 36, warrant, GCSO.
September 27
David Hernandez, 38, disorderly conduct, SPD. Raymond Uribe, 29, warrant, GCSO. Bethany Artman, 24, commitment order, GCSO. Julie Pierce, 45, commitment order, GCSO. Marco Perez, 29, warrant, SPD. Tanner Torrio, 27, commitment order, GCSO.
September 28
Harry Nabor, 58, commitment order, GCSO.
September 29
Dylan John, 20, commitment order, GCSO. Anna Villalba Craig, 40, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Billy Stock, 40, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Jessica Boggs, 35, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Celina Arrellin, 25, assault, GCSO.