Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Sept. 9, 2019, through Sept. 15, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
September 9
Arsenio Montijo, 30, warrants, SPD. Ramona Benta, 56, warrant, SPD. Pedro Mendez, 32, obstructing a highway, SPD.
September 11
Ben Arevalo, 55, disorderly conduct, robbery, TPD. Ryan Palma, 19, disorderly conduct, threatening, criminal damage, possession of marijuana, GCSO. Roxanne Escobedo, 51, driving under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs, DPS. Shelbi Boden, 19, warrant, GCSO. Michael Huff, 50, warrant, PPD. Leticia Palacio, 21, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, SPD. Aaliyah Palacio, 24, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, warrant, SPD.
September 12
Marvin Ajtza-Curichich, 23, hold for ICE, GCSO. Carlos Anaya-Pamagua, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Rolando Avila-Hernandez, 34, hold for ICE, GCSO. Celso Barrera-Basurto, 33, hold for ICE, GCSO. Yosgar Cardenas-Rojas, 26, hold for ICE, GCSO. Nelson Chavarria-Cerrato, 31, hold for ICE, GCSO. Edwin Chavez-Alvarenga, 24, hold for ICE, GCSO. Avelardo Espinoza-Garcia, 29, hold for ICE, GCSO. Julio Esquivel-Ruiz, 28, hold for ICE, GCSO. Bernabe Lopez-Diaz, 34, hold for ICE, GCSO. Heriberto Loya-Castro, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Javier Mendez-Espinoza, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Lazaro Ozuna-Lizaraga, 23, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jorge Pilco-Sumba, 21, hold for ICE, GCSO. Juan Pu-Ordonez, 29, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Ramirez-Martinez, 42, hold for ICE, GCSO. Fernando Ramos-Ramirez, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Efrain Romero-Romero, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Raul Ruiz-Salas, 19, hold for ICE, GCSO. Juan Tapia-Gonzalez, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Gabriel Velazquez-Diaz, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Faustino Vizcarro-Duran, 34, hold for ICE, GCSO. Victor Xolo-Fiscal, 40, hold for ICE, GCSO. Enhuar Zaragoza-Puebla, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Ben Anderson Shaw, 44, warrant, SPD.
September 13
Ricardo Villalba, 34, commitment order, GCSO. Peter Andazola, 40, commitment order, GCSO. Jared Perez, 33, commitment order, GCSO. Johnny Sanders, 29, criminal damage, SPD/TPD.
September 15
Arnold Turner, 52, probation violation, GCPD. Michael Neely, 26, shoplifting, TPD. Steven Delgado, 26, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, DPS.