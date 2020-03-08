Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from March 2, 2020 through March 5, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
March 2
Steven Wagley, 30, warrants, TPD. Brandt Newby, 20, commitment order, GCSO.
March 3
Michael Aragon, 37, warrant, DPS. Jasmine Sandoval, 24, warrant, DPS. Cristina Gomez, 29, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, DPS.
March 4
Fernando Gallegos, 46, warrant, GCSO. Robert Oates, 23, warrant, SPD.
March 5
Joseph Ratliff, 42, possession of narcotic drugs, DPS. Michael Rivera, 39, warrant, agency unknown. Kristine Ochoa, 30, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, TPD. John Contreras, 27, shoplifting, SPD.