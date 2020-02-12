Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Jan. 31, 2020 through Feb. 10, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
January 31
Kevin Baylor, 32, warrant, SPD. Brady Sparkes, 29, commitment order, GCSO. Bobby Reynolds, 46, commitment order, GCSO. Kenneth Babcock, 37, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO.
February 1
Luis Rios, 60, driving under the influence, extreme driving under the influence, SPD. Zachari Cordova, 30, commitment order, agency unknown. Jonathan Poplewko, 27, warrant, SPD.
February 2
Jose Jimenez, 41, endangerment, unlawful operation of model or unmanned aircraft, DPS. Arthur Mendoza, 42, warrant, GCPD. David Blan, warrant, new charge, GCSO. Ryan Blan, new charge, GCSO.
February 3
Marcus Fenton, 18, warrant, SPD. Ramona Benta, 56, warrants, DPS. Victor Moya, 21, warrant, GCSO. Destiney Hancock, 30, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
February 4
Kyle Wells, 28, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Oscar Amaro, 29, warrant, TPD. Jovan Martin, 26, warrant, GCPD. Brandon Gann, 44, warrants, GCSO. Destiney Hancock, 30, theft of means of transportation, GCSO.
February 5
Jacques Yazzie, 32, warrant, PPD. Joseph Gonzales, warrant, PPD.
February 6
Cameron Fernandez, 18, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant, GCSO.
February 7
Wayne Jones, 36, warrant, GCSO. Todd Flannigan, 56, commitment order, GCSO. William Larue, 26, warrants, SPD. Calvin Cauthen, 32, commitment order, GCSO. George Dankworth, 43, commitment order, GCSO. Alanis Thomas, 23, warrants, SPD. Jacob Fernandez, 21, driving under the influence, DPS. Enrique Alva, 21, aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal damage, SPD.
February 8
Jacob Contreras, 22, warrants, SPD. Stuart Skinner, 39, driving under the influence, extreme driving under the influence, DPS.
February 9
Britannia Lopez, 33, warrant, GCSO. Dennis Merrick, 45, warrant, GCSO. Miguel Gasca, 39, interfering with judicial proceedings, GCSO. Juanita Neely, 20, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended or revoked license, DPS.
February 10
Anna Villalba, 40, aggravated assault, prisoner assault with bodily fluids, GCSO.