Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Sept. 9, 2019 through Sept. 15, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
March 6
Temetria Young, 24, warrant, GCSO. Kristina Sandoval, 26, warrant, GCSO. Herbert Zipperer, 54, warrant, GCSO. Juanita Neely, 20, driving with suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS. Randall Hunter, 56, warrant, DPS. Josh Rios, 24, driving under the influence, DPS.
March 7
Ricardo Villalba, 34, commitment order, GCSO. Sequoia Greer, 19, warrant, TPD. Jeffrey Perkins, 26, warrant, TPD. Daniel Flowers, 48, criminal damage, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD. Steven Stock, 42, spirituous liquor in vehicle, furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to delinquency, DPS.
March 8
Carrie Coleman, 47, commitment order, GCSO. Joseph Lujan, 26, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Hannibal Muhammad, 29, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant, DPS.
March 9
Arturo Luna, 31, warrant, SPD. Heather Hancock-Adams, 23, commitment order, GCSO. Jonathan Hancock, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Miguel Gasca, 40, warrant, GCSO. Shirley Lollis, 23, warrant, GCSO.
March 10
Armando Apodaca, 39, commitment order, GCSO. John Medina, 35, warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS.
March 11
Kevin Pennington, 54, warrant, PPD. Jason Bowman, 48, probation violation, commitment order, GCPD.
March 12
Dennis Merrick, 45, warrant, driving with suspended or revoked license, GCSO.