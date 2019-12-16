Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Dec. 5, 2019 through Dec. 16, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
December 5
Elmer Perez-Melgar, 38, hold for ICE, GCSO. Victor Cortez-Aguilar, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Sergio Ochoa-Fraire, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Joel Flores-Castaneda, 19, hold for ICE, GCSO. Eligio Gabriel-De Leon, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. David Garcia-Diaz, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Guerrero-Iraheta, 37, hold for ICE, GCSO. David Alpuche-De Los Santos, 43, hold for ICE, GCSO. Gilivaldo Velasquez-Miguel, 40, hold for ICE, GCSO. Ezequiel Peregrina-Carrillo, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Cruz Ramos, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Wilson Navarro-Chapa, 28, hold for ICE, GCSO.Victor Refugio-Hernandez, 31, hold for ICE, GCSO.
December 6
David Gomez Jr., 20, commitment order, GCSO. Richard Avent, 47, commitment order, GCSO. Britannia Lopez, 32, warrant, GCSO. Lisa Vandever, 30, assault, SPD. Olivaz Cruz, 29, warrant, SPD.
December 7
Stephen Larson, 41, interfering with judicial proceedings, GCSO. Richard Colunga, 25, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
December 8
Jose HP Contreras, 19, warrants, PPD.
December 9
Mason Colvin, 28, probation violation, GCPD. Robert Lopez, 53, warrant, GCSO. Johnny Sanders, 29, warrants, GCSO. Aaron Carter, 29, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
December 10
David Scott, 57, disorderly conduct, SPD.
December 11
Amanda Gauna, 38, commitment order, GCSO. Cory Barker, 40, warrant, SPD. Nikita Yazzie, 25, warrant, SPD. Bryan Medina, 20, probation violation, GCPD.
December 12
Michael Nelee, 52, commitment order, GCPD. Dennis Merrick, 45, warrant, GCSO. William Franco, 48, warrant, GCSO. Inez Salinas, 47, warrant, SPD. Michael Montez, 45, warrant, SPD.
December 13
Justin Larue, 27, warrants, GCPD. Anthony Alvarez, 33, commitment order, GCSO.
December 14
Toland Whitehair, 46, commitment order, GCSO. Yvonne Perez, 33, warrant, SPD.
December 15
David Hernandez, 38, new charge, warrant, GCSO. Jennifer Tarlton, 34, warrant, SPD. Hernando Carrillo, 38, warrant, SPD. Zareb Hunt, 19, new charge, warrant, GCSO. Rocky Hernandez, 42, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Martin Diaz, 41, criminal damage, SPD.
December 16
Isaac Rios, 34, warrant, PPD.