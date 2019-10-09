Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Sept. 30, 2019, through Oct. 7, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
September 30
Scott Rivers, 35, shoplifting, SPD. Ricardo Aparicio, 41, warrant, SPD. Anthony Vasquez, 49, commitment order, GCSO. Rebecca Ordonez, 50, warrant, GCSO. Paul Serna, 24, warrant, SPD. Charles Smith, 24, theft, disorderly conduct, SPD.
October 1
Everardo Vasquez, 20, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD. Brandon Woodward, 27, warrant, GCSO. Richard Herrera, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Tanner Torrio, 28, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, agency unknown. Joseph Virgil, 38, driving under the influence, speeding, liquor in vehicle, PPD.
October 2
Ascension Trujillo, 64, commitment order, GCSO. Jennifer Tarlton, 34, criminal trespass, GCSO. Joseph Martinez, 41, theft of means of transportation, resisting arrest, GCSO. Travis Hancock, 49, warrant, GCSO. Lawrence Garcia, 40, commitment order, GCSO.
October 3
Abbie Escobedo, 20, assault, disorderly conduct, warrants, GCSO.
October 4
Brianna Merrill, 23, warrant, DPS. Jacinto Agramon-Montoya, hold for ICE, GCSO. Elenilsen Aleman-Rosales, hold for ICE, GCSO. Victor Araiza-Lopez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Pedro Canada-Ramos, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jesus Chavez-Moreno, hold for ICE, GCSO. Alejandro Garcia-Serrato, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Gonzales, hold for ICE, GCSO. Heriberto Hernandez-Hernandez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jairon Lemus-Almazan, hold for ICE, GCSO. Ismael Licona, hold for ICE, GCSO. Edgar Lopez-Matzir, hold for ICE, GCSO. Pedro Morelos-Lopez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Fortino Munoz-Salazar, hold for ICE, GCSO. Aurelio Perez-Roblero, hold for ICE, GCSO. Anival Quintero-Perez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Rogelio Rios-Angulo, hold for ICE, GCSO. Moises Romero-Lopez, hold for ICE, GCSO. Angel Suazo-Escoto, hold for ICE, GCSO. Genaro Velazquez-Ovando, hold for ICE, GCSO. Antonio Venancio-Diaz, hold for ICE, GCSO.
October 6
Ramona Benta, 56, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Patrick Lopez, 47, warrant, GCSO.
October 7
Britannia Lopez, 32, warrant, SPD.