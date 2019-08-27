Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Aug. 19, 2019 through Aug. 25, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
August 19
Eddie Guerrero, 27, probation violation, commitment order, GCPD. Monica Luna, 29, probation violation, commitment order, GCPD. Tommy Hinton, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, threatening, GCSO. Jennifer Tarlton, 34, criminal trespass, TPD.
August 20
Anthony Norman, 46, warrants, SPD. Anthony Garcia, 18, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Rory Long, 39, probation violation, GCPD. Chelsie Noline, 26, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Cory Torrio, 34, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, SPD. Sheila Maza, aggravated assault, endangerment, SPD. Kaylee Hopkins, 19, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Michael Acosta, 66, courtesy hold, GCSO. Terrell Harris, warrant, SPD.
August 21
Anthony Hale, 24, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, SPD. Trinette Roybal, 47, assault, criminal damage, TPD.
August 22
Megan Tyszka, 28, warrant, GCSO. Krista Grisham, 39, disorderly conduct, SPD. Robert Hinton, 49, warrants, SPD. Valencia Kindelay, 35, shoplifting, criminal trespass, SPD. David Scott, 57, driving under the influence, extreme driving under the influence, DPS.
August 23
Savannah Casey, 24, warrant, DPS. Quinten Clark, 22, commitment order, GCSO. Mariam Onsurez, 50, probation violation, GCPD. Kyle Hood, 31, warrant, GCSO. Irene Wright, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO. Samantha Moses, 27, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO.
August 24
Adrian Dominguez, 18, warrant, PPD. Gary Hess, 49, warrant, GCSO. Jeremy Bowman, 34, criminal damage, PPD. Kim Alford, 31, driving on suspended or revoked license, DPS. Michelle Rodriguez, 50, warrant, PPD. Rosendo Olivaz, 38, disorderly conduct, SPD.
August 25
Nardy Huffman, 34, warrant, TPD.