Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Dec. 2, 2019, through Dec. 5, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
December 2
Aaron Foster, 37, commitment order, GCSO. Henry Turner, 43, probation violation, GCPD. Jolene Cole, 31, commitment order, GCSO. Anthony Carter, 43, warrant, PPD. Shane Beals, 43, warrant, PPD. Brandy Beals, 41, warrant, PPD.
December 3
Kevin Pennington, 54, warrant, PPD. George Dankworth, 42, commitment order, GCSO. Jason Bowman, 48, commitment order, GCPD. Henry Espinoza, 33, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD.
December 5
Elmer Perez-Melgar, 38, hold for ICE, GCSO. Victor Cortez-Aguilar, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Sergio Ochoa-Fraire, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Joel Flores-Castaneda, 19, hold for ICE, GCSO. Eligio Gabriel-De Leon, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. David Garcia-Diaz, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Guerrero-Iraheta, 37, hold for ICE, GCSO. David Alpuche-De Los Santos, 43, hold for ICE, GCSO. Gilivaldo Velasquez-Miguel, 40, hold for ICE, GCSO. Ezequiel Peregrina-Carrillo, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Cruz Ramos, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Wilson Navarro-Chapa, 28, hold for ICE, GCSO. Victor Refugio-Hernandez, 31, hold for ICE, GCSO. Isaa Lara-Boyas, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Santiago Arce-Menecio, 30, hold for ICE, GCSO. Manuel Andres-Jose, 24, hold for ICE, GCSO. Elvis Lopez-Herrera, 20, hold for ICE, GCSO. Pedro Diaz-De Moral, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Filemon Castillo-Ruiz, 36, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Mancinas-Meraz, 24, hold for ICE, GCSO.