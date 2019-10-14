Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Oct. 7, 2019, through Oct. 10, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
October 7
Wileeta Casoose, 38, commitment order, GCSO. Steven Watson, 22, commitment order, GCSO. Jacob Maner, 30, commitment order, GCSO. Candace Roach, 37, warrants, GCSO. Brittany Matthews, 29, criminal damage, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Miguel Gasca, 39, harassment, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, SPD.
October 8
Shanelle Rivera, 25, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS.
October 10
Jason Bowman, 47, commitment order, GCPD.