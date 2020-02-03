Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Jan. 27, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
January 27
Jolene Cole, 31, warrant, GCPD.
January 28
McKenzie Sanders, 32, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD. Eric Lopez, 46, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants, SPD. Sharon Benskin, 46, warrant, GCSO. Carlos Mulleneaux, 25, commitment order, GCSO. William Hemphill, 22, commitment order, GCSO. Miguel Marcal, 27, warrant, GCSO.
January 29
Stephen Kropel, 69, driving under the influence, DPS.
January 30
Devin Interpreter, 29, endangerment, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, SCPD. Krista Pena, 27, warrant, GCSO. Joshua Ybarra, 37, warrant, PPD.
January 31
Jose Chigo-Ambros, 20, hold for ICE, GCSO. Wilder Reyes-Cruz, 28, hold for ICE, GCSO. Manuel Portillo-Romero, 51, hold for ICE, GCSO. Enrique Espino-Sanchez, 32, hold for ICE, GCSO. Williams Bolanos-Solos, 21, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jonnie Garrobo, 19, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD. Daniel Hernandez-Riveros, 18, hold for ICE, GCSO. Pedro Muro-Fernandez, 29, hold for ICE, GCSO. Elmer Ramos-Estrada, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Manuel Ramiro-Caballero, 24, hold for ICE, GCSO.