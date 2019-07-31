Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from July 22, 2019, through July 29, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
July 22
Chad Mason, 21, commitment order, GCSO. Niko Imrich, 23, warrant, GCSO. Kurtis Addington, 45, warrant, GCSO. Dora Gandarilla, 38, warrant, GCSO. Joseph Kendall, 56, arson of an occupied structure, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Jose Mendoza-Garcia, 34, warrant, GCSO.
July 23
Joseph Micolites, 19, warrants, GCSO. Jessica Carrasco, 42, warrant, GCPD. Shane Beals, 43, driving under the influence, DPS. Daniel Villalobos, 62, aggravated driving under the influence, DPS.
July 24
Elvis Gates, 56, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, SPD. Cliff Smith, 35, warrant, GCSO. Erin Palacio, 42, warrant, SPD. Joseph McIntosh, 21, warrant, DPS.
July 25
Pamela Repola, 41, driving under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS. Britannia Lopez, 32, warrant, DPS. David Garcia, 34, commitment order, GCSO.
July 26
Timothy Gomez, 22, commitment order, GCSO.
July 27
Fernando Yanez, 35, driving under the influence, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS.
July 28
Robert Ordaz, 47, warrants, GCSO.
July 29
Frederick Bookwalter, 32, warrant, TPD.