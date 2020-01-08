Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Dec. 30, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
December 30
Paul Del Deo, 73, commitment order, GCSO. Rosalba Enriquez, 31, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS. Shelby Apodaca, 22, warrant, DPS.
December 31
Sergio Lira, 42, commitment order, GCPD. Bobby Reynolds, 46, probation violation, GCPD. Cory Bradford, 30, warrant, GCSO. Richard Morales, 35, probation violation, GCPD. Michael Lopez, 28, threatening, trafficking in stolen property, warrant, PPD. Clayton Harrington, 30, trafficking in stolen property, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrants, PPD. Andrea McNair, 33, trafficking in stolen property, PPD. Adam Altakia, 36, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD.
January 1
David Hernandez, 38, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Jimmie Begay, 50, driving under the influence, DPS. Darla Mason, 23, warrant, SPD. Melissa Miller, 38, driving under the influence, SPD. John Deibler, 54, possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO.
January 2
Sheila Maza, 51, commitment order, GCSO. Barbara Herreras, 52, warrant, GCSO. Christopher Garrobo, 30, driving on suspended or revoked license, DPS.
January 4
Hector Garcia, 26, commitment order, GCSO. Michelle Mitchell, 38, warrant, SPD.
January 5
Ben Arevalo, 56, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, TPD. Bradley Claridge, 34, warrant, SPD. Alisha Medina, 29, promoting prison contraband, GCSO.