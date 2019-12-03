Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Nov. 24, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
November 24
Cameron Humphrey, 25, disorderly conduct, assault, TPD.
November 25
Chad Mason, 21, commitment order, GCSO. Patty Nosie, 39, commitment order, GCSO. Heather Billy, 25, warrant, agency unknown. Destiny Hancock, 29, assault, GCSO. Bryan Medina, threatening, disorderly conduct, agency unknown. Kalie Behnke, 24, assault, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO.
November 26
David Rios, 43, commitment order, GCSO. Carmen Fernandez, 18, burglary, criminal damage, misconduct involving weapons, possession of dangerous drugs, SPD.
November 27
Aaron Garza, 26, manslaughter, child abuse, GCSO.
November 28
Michael Aaron, 31, assault, SPD. Joshua Cruz, 26, consuming liquor in vehicle, open container in vehicle, PPD. Tara Upshaw, 29, shoplifting, failure to appear, PPD.
November 29
Augustin Gonzalez, criminal trespass, criminal damage, SPD.
November 30
Thomas Adair, criminal damage, GCSO. David Shelton, 27, warrant, GCSO. Cleveland Martinez, 27, warrants, GCSO. Joshua Provencio, 32, warrant, GCSO. Kandy Thompson, 53, warrant, PPD. Michael Benavidez, disorderly conduct, endangerment, criminal damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD.
December 1
Kyler Sollers, 33. warrant, SPD. William Butler, 33, warrant, SPD. Shelby Apodaca, 42, commitment order, GCSO. Melissa Tellez, 42, commitment order, GCSO. Billy Stock, warrant, PPD. Jonathan Wilson, 51, criminal trespass, warrant, SPD.