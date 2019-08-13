Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Aug. 5, 2019, through Aug. 11, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
August 5
Jacob Silva, 36, warrant, GCSO.
August 6
Richard Kaler, 50, interfering with judicial proceedings, warrant, GCSO. Sadie Boivin, 20, warrant, GCSO. John Medina, 34, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO. Carl Gadson, 40, shoplifting, false reporting, TPD.
August 7
Eddie Trevizo, 29, warrant, SPD. Jennifer Fernandez, 34, probation hold, GCPD. Rickey Chacon, 29, warrant, SPD. Timothy McClellan, 32, probation violation, GCPD.
August 8
Ricky Encinas, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Frederick Romero, 33, courtesy hold, warrant, GCSO.
August 9
Clarissa Flores, 33, criminal damage, GCSO. Justin Kinnebrew, 20, commitment order, GCSO. Stevin Saline, 61, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD. Christopher Decker, 28, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, DPS.
August 10
Michael Neely, 26, burglary, theft, SPD. Billy Bishop, 67, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual extortion, sexual conduct with a minor, DPS. Tucker Johnson, 27, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons, PPD.
August 11
Casey Sanders, 31, disorderly conduct, SPD. Cecil Pike, 37, warrant, DPS. Eloy Otero, 43, driving under the influence, DPS. Denny Chacon, 53, commitment order, GCSO. Ariel Macario, 29, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD.