Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Feb. 24, 2020 through Mar. 1, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
February 24
Lloyd Blackburn, 35, warrant, GCSO.
February 25
William Curtis, 39, warrant, TPD. Jose Hernandez, 30, warrant, GCSO. Omar Madison, 23, warrant, GCSO. Lisa Smith, 54, commitment order, GCSO.
February 26
Damien Yazzie, 24, warrant, EACPD.
February 27
Dionte Flores, 22, endangerment, resisting arrest, failure to comply with police officer, DPS. Kevin Sickels, 61, endangerment, reckless driving, failure to comply with police officer, SPD.
February 28
Gerald Hefley, 49, warrant, GCSO. Tomas Mendez, 21, warrant, GCSO. Jonathan Wilson, 51, trespassing, SPD. Monty Moses, 29, warrant, DPS. Myrice Moses, 38, drug possession, DPS. Renita Moses, 30, possession of a dangerous drug, DPS.
February 29
Francisco Diaz, 24, driving under the influence, DPS. Tanner Kimbrough, 31, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Michael Rivera, 39, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Roosevelt Kitchen, 34, reckless driving, failure to comply with police officer, SPD. Pennie Bierhaus, 50, warrant, SPD. Julia Miller, 25, aggravated assault, GCSO. Dustin Friend, 20, aggravated assault, GCSO. Jason Wilson, 39, assault, endangerment, GCSO.
March 1
Miranda Smith, commitment order, GCSO. Randy Morales, 29, probation hold, GCPD. Michelle Lockridge, 47, warrants, GCSO. Calvina Kindelay, 38, warrants, DPS.