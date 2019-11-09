Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Nov. 1, 2019 through Nov. 7, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
November 1
Jose Cordero-Farrias, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Alberto Corrales-Felix, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Justo Cruz-Santiago, 42, hold for ICE, GCSO. Chistan De Leon-De Leon, 23, hold for ICE, GCSO. Rocael Mendez-Paz, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Gerson Mendez-Xalin, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jibran Montano-Gonzalez, 21, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Montano-Pacheco, 29, hold for ICE, GCSO. Leobardo Nunez-Garcia, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Francisco Olivares-Hernandez, 34, hold for ICE, GCSO. Nicolas Alvarado, 42, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons, SPD. Kyle McCluskey, 19, commitment order, GCSO. Leticia Palacio, 21, warrants, GCSO. Colton Brown, 25, commitment order, GCSO. Tucker Johnson, 28, warrant, PPD. Roman Delgado, 19, commitment order, GCSO. Thomas Reynolds, 47, warrant, SPD. Cody Argent, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Irma Taylor, 51, warrant, DPS.
November 2
Lorenzo Contreras, 26, commitment order, GCSO.
November 3
James Granatowski, 60, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Brandon Merriman, 40, assault, disorderly conduct, TPD. Katherine Payne, 38, assault, GCSO. Miguel Gasca, 39, interfering with judicial proceedings, GCSO. Tonya Reed, 28, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD.
November 4
Shane Beals, 43, aggravated assault, PPD.
November 5
Marcella Ruiz, 51, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Tony Soto, 32, probation violation, GCPD.
November 6
Michael Cepi, 54, warrant, driving with suspended or revoked license, PPD.
November 7
Billy Hall, 55, commitment order, GCSO. David Hernandez, 36, courtesy hold, GCSO. John Phillips, 22, commitment order, GCSO.