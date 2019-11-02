Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Oct. 28, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
October 28
Kenny Villalba, 39, warrant, GCSO. Sarah Weeks, 26, warrant, GCSO. Joseph Shatto, 39, warrant, SPD. Tyler Spenger, 28, warrant, GCSO. Tonya Nofchissey, 28, warrant, SPD. Antonio Baeza, 53, commitment order, GCPD. Bryan Medina, 37, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Uriah Pasley, 33, commitment order, GCPD. Joann Sotelo, 54, warrant, DPS.
October 29
Glen Brown, 51, warrant, GCSO. Michael Macias, 26, warrant, DPS. Patrick Rael, 43, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, SPD.
October 30
Ryan Morris, 30, commitment order, GCSO. Christina McCommis, 27, warrant, SPD. Jose Hernandez, 29, warrant, SPD.
October 31
Jennifer Tarlton, 34, criminal trespass, SPD. Jose Ehel-Palomo, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Duron-Romero, 35, hold for ICE, GCSO. Constantino Estrada-Aguilar, 33, hold for ICE, GCSO. Benito Fimbres-Gamez, 31, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Flores-Martinez, 31, hold for ICE, GCSO. Jose Mejia-Gomez, 23, hold for ICE, GCSO. Flavio Morelio-Mendez, 23, hold for ICE, GCSO. Cirilo Orozco-Huerta, 47, hold for ICE, GCSO. Adelfo Ortiz-Santiago, 25, hold for ICE, GCSO. Francisco Pablo-Pena, 22, hold for ICE, GCSO. Valencia Kindelay, 35, warrant, DPS. Jess Montoy, 41, warrant, SPD.