Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Jan. 19, 2020 through Jan. 26 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
January 19
Christopher Garrobo, 30, warrant, DPS.
January 20
Joseph Vigil, 39, warrant, GCSO. Brandy Beals, 41, interfering with judicial proceedings, DPS. Shane Beals, 43, driving on suspended or revoked license, DPS.
January 21
Dusti Wallace, 30, warrants, SPD. Robert Sandoval, 29, warrant, SPD.
January 22
Brandon Matthews, 33, warrant, TPD.
January 23
Dustin Friend, 20, assault, unlawful imprisonment, GCSO. Dennis Woods, 53, unlawful use of license, DPS. Bobbie Taylor, 62, warrant, SPD.
January 24
Nardy Huffman, 34, commitment order, GCSO.
January 25
Ashley Adams, 32, warrant, GCSO. Carlos Mulleneaux, 25, assault, criminal damage, GCSO. Samuel East, 52, commitment order, GCSO. Vicente Saiz, 34, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to comply with police officer, DPS. Joseph Lujan, 26, warrant, SPD.
January 26
Alisha Jones, 28, warrant, GCSO. Maria Lopez Mercado, 31, new charges, PPD.