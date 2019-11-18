Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Nov. 8, 2019 through Nov. 17, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD - Safford Police Department; TPD - Thatcher Police Department; PPD - Pima Police Department; GCPD - Graham County Probation Department; GCSO - Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS - Department of Public Safety; SEATF - South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD - Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD - San Carlos Police Department; UAPD - University of Arizona Police Department - Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP - Arizona State Parks Department.
November 8
Jimmy Villescas, 21, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD. Jessica Stephens, 42, commitment order, GCSO. Joshua Gonzales, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, SPD. Oscar Martinez, 37, courtesy hold, GCSO. Douglas Phelps, 42, warrant, SPD. Ramon Delgado, 19, commitment order, GCSO. Cynthia Lozano, 38, warrant, SPD.
November 10
Daniel Skidmore, 38, warrant, DPS. Jasmine Ford, 27, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS.
November 11
Christine Granados, 41, commitment order, GCSO. Jessica Boggs, 35, warrant, SPD.
November 12
Chad Castillo, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Israel Gray, 19, criminal trespass, SPD. Raymond Hernandez, 32, warrant, TPD.
November 13
Jonathan Hancock, 28, warrant, GCSO.
November 17
Shannon Alva, 45, assault, TPD. Aaron Oshwaldt, 39, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated driving under the influence, false reporting, DPS. Elena Scarpignato, 22, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, DPS.