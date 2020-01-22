Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Jan. 15, 2020, through Jan. 16, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
January 15
Marisela Benavidez, 24, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Michael St. John, 71, misconduct involving weapons, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, PPD.
January 16
Monica Kindelay, 36, warrant, PPD. Kandra Pardick, 38, theft, warrant, SPD. Brandon Ferguson, 38, aggravated driving under the influence, driving with suspended or revoked license, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD.