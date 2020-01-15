Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Jan. 6, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2020. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
January 6
Mario Puchi, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Erin Palacio, 43, commitment order, GCSO. Audrey Romero, 51, disorderly conduct, SPD.
January 7
Chad Yentsch, 37, warrants, SPD.
January 8
Dwain Forrest, 49, warrant, GCSO. Krisha Granatowski, 27, warrant, GCSO. Abbie Escobedo, 20, probation violation, warrant, GCPD. Joseph Steger, 43, commitment order, GCSO. Geoffrey Klajda, 46, burglary, theft, SPD. Raymond Eyre, 34, domestic violence, assault, GCSO.
January 9
Clayton Harrington, 30, warrant, PPD. Andrea McNair, 33, warrant, PPD. James Hartzell, 26, warrant, GCSO. Jason Johnson, 37, warrant, PPD.
January 10
Roy Johnson, 40, warrants, probation violation, GCPD. Daniel Delgado, 37, probation hold, GCPD. Audrey Romero, 51, disorderly conduct, SPD. Jose Contreras, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant, PPD. Carl Hornelaz, 58, warrant, TPD.
January 11
Marc Ruiz, 25, commitment order, GCSO. William Cobb, 34, assault, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
January 12
Rachel Whitmire, 22, criminal damage, GCSO. Patrick Davis, 21, aggravated assault, criminal damage, GCSO. Anthony Carter, 43, warrant, PPD. Travis Hancock, 50, probation violation, GCPD.