Following is a list of bookings from the Graham County Jail from Aug. 5, 2019 through Aug. 19, 2019. The listing includes the name, age (if available), charges arrested for and agency making the arrest. The listing does not include anyone who was cited and released who is not listed on the Jail Log Book or federal prisoners. All information is from the Jail Log Book at the Graham County Jail.
Abbreviations: SPD — Safford Police Department; TPD — Thatcher Police Department; PPD — Pima Police Department; GCPD — Graham County Probation Department; GCSO — Graham County Sheriff’s Office; DPS — Department of Public Safety; SEATF — South Eastern Arizona Task Force; EACPD — Eastern Arizona College Police Department; SCPD — San Carlos Police Department; UAPD — University of Arizona Police Department — Mount Graham International Observatory division; AZSP — Arizona State Parks Department.
August 5
Jacob Silva, 36, warrant, GCSO.
August 6
Richard Kaler, 50, interfering with judicial proceedings, warrant, GCSO. Sadie Boivin, 20, warrant, GCSO. John Medina, 34, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, GCSO. Carl Gadson, 40, shoplifting, false reporting, TPD.
August 7
Eddie Trevizo, 29, warrant, SPD. Jennifer Fernandez, 34, probation hold, GCPD. Rickey Chacon, 29, warrant, SPD. Timothy McClellan, 32, probation violation, GCPD.
August 8
Ricky Encinas, 28, commitment order, GCSO. Frederick Romero, 33, courtesy hold, warrant, GCSO.
August 9
Clarissa Flores, 33, criminal damage, GCSO. Justin Kinnebrew, 20, commitment order, GCSO. Stevin Saline, 61, possession of drug paraphernalia, PPD. Christopher Decker, 28, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, DPS.
August 10
Michael Neely, 26, burglary, theft, SPD. Billy Bishop, 67, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual extortion, sexual conduct with a minor, DPS. Tucker Johnson, 27, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons, PPD.
August 11
Casey Sanders, 31, disorderly conduct, SPD. Cecil Pike, 37, warrant, DPS. Eloy Otero, 43, driving under the influence, DPS. Denny Chacon, 53, commitment order, GCSO. Ariel Macario, 29, assault, disorderly conduct, SPD.
August 12
Jessica Champ, 37, warrant, DPS. Eric Escobedo, 40, disorderly conduct, SPD. Thomas Phillips, 22, warrant, GCSO.
August 13
Braden Schmidt, 20, commitment order, GCSO, Qonner Laudenslager, 21, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Vanessa Royle, 34, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Rhiannon Campos, 18, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
August 14
Sylvester Sanchez, 34, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, SPD. Derek Carpenter, 39, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with judicial proceedings, burglary, GCSO.
August 15
Anna Lopez, 18, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, open liquor in vehicle, GCSO. David Gomez, 20, aggravated assault, open liquor in vehicle, disorderly conduct, GCSO. Charlene Lorah-Smith, 52, warrant, GCSO.
August 16
Richard Gonzales, 31, commitment order, GCSO. Kaliska Price, 26, warrant, GCSO. Chasity Noline, 26, warrant, PPD. Angelica Coronado, 25, warrant, SPD. Savanna Brune, 25, commitment order, GCSO. Christopher Ferrell, 27, criminal trespass, SPD. Christopher Diaz, 35, disorderly conduct, GCSO.
August 17
Matthew Barringer, 34, warrant, SPD.
August 18
Angel Sandoval, 32, aggravated assault, SPD. Tonya Niblett, 53, warrant, probation violation, GCSO. Edward Luna, 43, driving under the influence, DPS.
August 19
Jon McNutt, 20, warrant, DPS.