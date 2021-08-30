An ongoing dispute between two Graham County men landed an 86-year-old man in jail Friday afternoon.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, an East Sanchez Road resident called 911 around 1 p.m. Aug. 27 to report that Roy Anderson was once again trespassing on his land, but this time he was trying to shoot him.
Four deputies went to the home and when they arrived, they armed themselves with rifles and found two men and a woman near the front of their house and Anderson down a hill by their fence holding a shovel.
Anderson had to be ordered several times to put down the shovel before he complied and he was taken into custody, the report said.
The homeowner told deputies he's had to call several times about Anderson driving across his property and going through a BLM gate. He said that day when he drove his front-end loader tractor in front of the gate, Anderson began to cut the barbed wire fence so he could drive around the tractor.
During the ensuring argument, the man said Anderson began hitting his leg with a hammer, but he got the hammer away by stepping on Anderson's hand. According to the report, the man said that as he walked back to his house to call 911, he heard a gunshot.
When the man's brother arrived and pulled his truck up to the gate, the man said Anderson cut the barbed wire fence on the other side and using a shovel to clear rocks, according to the report.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
The brother told deputies Anderson acted like he was going to hit his truck with a hammer, but he eventually lowered it. According to the report, the homeowner and his wife, who were some distance away, both thought Anderson was pointing a gun, not a hammer at the brother.
Anderson, who said he was rock hunting, admitted to cutting the fence, but said he only used the hammer to climb up onto the tractor to remove the keys, the report said.
Anderson also admitted to firing a .22 caliber round into the ground, according to the report. A deputy found a used bullet casing near Anderson's truck.
Anderson was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, trespassing and criminal damage after he was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for stitches for a larger laceration on his hand.
The suspect said he didn't know if he cut his hand on the barbed wire, but it was the hand that was stepped on, the report said.
The homeowner gave deputies a video that showed some of the confrontation, the report said.