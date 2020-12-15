Kenneth Gowin knows how it feels to step back into the world after incarceration, but he succeeded and now he wants to help others find success, too, through the Graham County New Hope Re-Entry project.
As the director of New Hope, Gowin will connect volunteer coaches with prison inmates who are due to be released soon and have expressed an interest in the program. The specially trained coaches will guide and encourage participants while they’re still in prison and continue to do so upon their release. They’ll also help them with such things as transportation and prepping for job interviews, Gowin said.
“The truth is we have 10 to 15 individuals being released from the Department of Corrections on a monthly basis (in Graham County)” Gowin said. “The most important aspect of this program is that someone can be exposed to a healthy person in the community who is non-judgment and non-authority. A friend.”
In his youth, Gowin said he was incarcerated and when he re-entered society he didn’t have a driver’s license. Transportation was an issue and he remembers how it felt to see the box on every job application asking if he had been convicted of a felony.
“I got involved in a local 12-step program group. That’s where I found my mentorship. They had somebody there to say, ‘Hey, I’m here for you.’” he said.
He’s been clean and sober for 18 years, and sometimes he has to pinch himself because he has been given wonderful opportunities, including the chance to be his son’s scout leader, he said.
Gowin will be teaching coaching classes monthly. Although the program began in September, due to COVID-19, the program is starting slowly. He’s looking for someone who is dependable, has a balance life and who has persevered.
“It’s about having somebody they can call. Being able to share that life experience with people, that’s what this program is about,” Gowin said.
Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes has high hopes for the program.
The re-entry project is a part of the addiction and recovery sub committee under the coalition.