The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition has been awarded a $250,000 state grant toward pursuing efforts to stem opioid abuse.
The funding was one of 11 such grants totaling $2,237,085 awarded through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release issued Thursday. The release said the monies were earmarked for organizations that serve people in rural Arizona counties.
The Attorney General Office said the grant money will support more than 100,000 people and help with diagnosis, treatment, and educational needs related to opioid use disorder.
"We are appreciative and excited to accept the Abatement Grant from the Arizona Attorney's General's Office," said Kathy Grimes, director of the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition. "Living in a rural community and attempting to locate resources for community members or loved ones who are suffering from opioid addictions can be a challenge, if not impossible. This funding will allow us to provide resources and programs to assist individuals seeking recovery while also providing needed resources to further enhance individuals who are active in their recovery."
The release said the grant funding comes as a result of the One Arizona Plan, an AGO-led settlement with four pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the opioid crisis.
"Our office has been leading and is continuing to hold accountable manufacturers, marketers, and distributors who have contributed to the opioid crisis," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, whose term ends in January. "We are now investing settlement funds to reduce the financial impact to Arizona taxpayers and assist people recovering from addiction and resuming their lives as healthy and productive members of society."