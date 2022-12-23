Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition logo

The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition has been awarded a $250,000 state grant toward pursuing efforts to stem opioid abuse.

The funding was one of 11 such grants totaling $2,237,085 awarded through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release issued Thursday. The release said the monies were earmarked for organizations that serve people in rural Arizona counties.

Tags

Load comments