Graham County COVID-19 patients were part of a study that helped doctors prove antibodies in the plasma of recovered patients are helpful in the recovery process.
When the number of Graham County patients was spiking in July, the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center participated in a Mayo Clinic convalescent plasma study, said Dr. Bryant McNeil, an internal medicine doctor at the center.
People ill with the coronavirus were given plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 patients that had antibodies to the virus in it.
The plasma meant the turning point for many of his patients, McNeil said.
“Treating with convalescent plasma here locally saved at least six lives of people who wouldn’t have made it,” McNeil said. “When they (the patient) did get the plasma, it was the most effective thing we tried.”
When a patient sick with COVID-19 required a hefty amount of oxygen, McNeil said he would request plasma from Phoenix.
“They were just kind of hovering there (the patients) then they would get the plasma and they turned the corner,” he said. “I did have a guy in his 40’s, a father of four. I don’t think he would have made it if we hadn’t done it (used the plasma). He was really sick.”
The study was concluded early because it was clear that the plasma was making such a huge difference in the patients and Graham County patients no longer have access to the plasma, McNeil said.
McNeil and Jason Benedict, regional donor services executive for the Arizona Red Cross, are urging recovering COVID-19 patients to see if they carry the antibodies and to donate their plasma if they do. Unfortunately, Benedict said, donors must go to Tucson because the machines needed for separating the plasma from the red blood cells are located there.
Benedict suggested making an appointment before traveling to the donation centers or blood drives.
Only 2 percent of the recovered COVID-19 patients with the antibodies have donated their plasma, Benedict said.
Benedict said that nationally the Red Cross has distributed more than 40,000 units of plasma.
A unit converts to roughly a pint of plasma.
“A unit of plasma is roughly a pint. A unit can be divided into for products that can help four patients,” said Benedict. “A convalescent plasma donor can donate once every seven days for up to three months.”