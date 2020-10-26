A 12-year-old Graham County girl had to be flown to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix Saturday following an accident at her home east of Safford.
Graham County Sheriff's Lt. Tommy Whitmire said the child called her dad around 1 p.m. to say she'd suffered burns and asked him to call 911. She also said she was going to jump in the shower.
Deputies later learned the girl, who was home alone, had been putting rubbing alcohol in her mouth and spitting it at a lighter when the accident happened.
The girl's current condition is unknown.