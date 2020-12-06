A Graham County resident lost his life in a house fire early Sunday morning.
After receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m., GCSO Sgt. Jacob Carpenter said he found half of the home at 7913 S. Highway 191 already engulfed in flames and inaccessible.
There was a vehicle parked beside the home and Carpenter suspected someone was inside the two-story home. The home’s windows were out of reach and he had to retrieve a ladder to peer inside. Once he found the ladder he banged on the window, yelling for someone to come to the room he was near so that he could to try to help them. There was no answer. He tried to peer through multiple windows, but there was already smoke filling many of the rooms, making it impossible to see in.
A neighbor confirmed someone lived in the home; sheriff’s personnel are withholding the victim’s name until next of kin has been notified.
The home was a complete loss, said Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham.
GCSO Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the situation is being handled as a death and fire investigation.
The Safford Fire Department spent seven hours putting out the flames and clearing away the debris and found the victim in the basement. Bingham said the home, which was built in the late 50s, collapsed entirely into the basement, which is where he suspects the fire started.
“The neighbor said he lived alone,” said Bingham. “I’ve been in this department for 20 years and I’ve not been to a fatal fire until now.”
The Thatcher Fire Department was called to the scene to assist, Bingham said.