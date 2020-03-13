A Pima Unified School District employee is the first person in Graham County to test positive for COVID-19.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas and state health officials announced the news Friday evening.
On Wednesday night, the Pima Unified School District announced no school would be held Thursday because it had "received a report of exposure to an unknown illness" at the Pima elementary school.
On Friday morning, the health department announced it had no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, but testing was ongoing. Officials said all completed tests had been negative, but they were still awaiting the test results from a staff member at a Pima school.
Earlier this week Wednesday, Pima Schools Superintendent Sean Rickert said their response to the threat of the coronavirus has been similar to what it’s been in the past with the flu or MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).
“We have put on some extra hours for cleaning and provide more attention on door handles and surfaces that kids and other people are likely to be touching on a regular basis,” Rickert said. “We have increased the amount of admonishments we give to students to wash their hands. We’re also making sure that any students coming to school that look ill, to make sure that they’re sent home.”
On Wednesday, officials said Pima schools were scheduled to be on spring break starting Monday.
