Roughly a dozen members of the Graham County Search and Rescue team spent 23-hours searching for three Bowie residents lost between Hot Well Dunes and Bowie over the weekend. Two of the residents ended up rescuing themselves, but the third was found by the team.
A Willcox woman called 911 around noon Friday and said her 54-year-old father had called her to say he was lost and he was dying.
The Graham County Search and Rescue team was deployed around 4 p.m. and they found an empty small, four-door sedan stuck in mud around 10 miles from Tin Ranch Road, said Graham County Sheriff's Lt. Tommy Whitmire. Volunteers immediately began tracking footprints in the area.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, volunteers found the woman's father "very cold and wet with rain" tucked up under some railroad tracks, Whitmire said.
"He'd gotten lost and turned around. He thought he was walking toward Bowie, but he was actually going toward Safford," Whitmire said.
He was taken to a command center where he was looked at by paramedics, he said. Sheriff P.J. Allred then gave him a ride home.
Sheriff's deputies learned the man was one of three people who had gotten stuck around 4 p.m. Thursday, Whitmire said.
A 33-year-old woman left the men to dig out the vehicle and walked to Bowie, assuming the men had been successful, he said. The other man also walked to Bowie, but no one realized it until a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy started asking about him around town and he was told the man had been seen earlier in the day. The deputy eventually spotted him driving and pulled him over. By that point it was close to 3 p.m. Saturday, Whitmire said.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew also assisted in the search, Whitmire said.