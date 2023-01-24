Saturday's cornhole tournament fundraiser for Graham County Search and Rescue has been expanded to include a blacklight paint party, face painting and karaoke.
Kay Marchione, training officer for GCSAR, said proceeds from the event will help fund training, ropes and communication equipment.
"This event is going to help boost a connection with our community," she said. "These trainings are so vital to what we do, and the equipment keeps us safe and helps us help the people who need us."
Activities will begin at 10 a.m. in Graham County Fairgrounds' Building 4. That's when the first of the day's three blacklight paint-and-take sessions will start. The others will follow at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.
Registration for cornhole starts at 1 p.m. The game, a popular backyard barbecue activity, has become a serious sport in recent years. Per the website cornholeworldwide.com, ESPN's broadcast of 2017 Championships of Bags at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina attracted 300,000 viewers.
As Saturday's tournament plays out, blacklight face painting will be offered starting at 2 p.m.
The day will conclude with blacklight karaoke from 7 p.m. until everyone calls it quits.
There will also be variety of concessions available, as well as raffle ticket for sale.
Those who cannot attend the event in person are encouraged either to purchase raffle tickets or make a tax-deductible donation to GCSAR.
To purchase raffle tickets, contact Ronnie Glaspie at (928) 965-3706.
To sign up for the cornhole tourney, call or text Pete Gauna at (602) 316-0953.
Inquiries about the blacklight paint party should be addressed to Kay Marchione at (612) 325-1549.
For all other questions, contact Tommy Snodderley at (928) 651-4032.